North Charleston basketball brothers share the same name

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Brothers sharing the court is certainly nothing new, but brothers who are teammates and share the exact same name, that’s a little different.

A pair of Larry Jackson’s lead the North Charleston varsity boys basketball team.

For the Jacksons, it never really bothered them that they have the same exact name.

“My great granddad started off as Larry, and then it went to my granddad, then it went to my father, then down to me, then it went to my brother,” said Larry Jackson IV.

Larry Jackson IV is a senior and Larry Jackson V is a freshman.

“I was like, ’C’mon man this can’t be real,’” said North Charleston Head Coach Tony Eady about when he first heard about the Jackson’s situation. “Then they came in so I said I can handle this. When I would call one, the other would answer, or I call one and both would look.”

Larry Jackson IV and Larry Jackson V say they told their teammates and coaches to adopt the family nicknames for them.

“My mom calls me ‘Little Larry’ and he’s ‘Baby Larry,’” Larry Jackson IV said.

Assistant coach Denzel Myers says he actually coached Baby Larry in AAU basketball first. He says he thought Baby Larry was joking when he told him they have the same name.

But, just because they have the same name, doesn’t mean they’re the same on the court.

“They play the exact opposite,” assistant coach Denzel Myers said. “Nothing the same in their basketball game.”

Little Larry plays small forward and Baby Larry is a point guard.

“Now they both are starting, they’ve really earned it because of their skill level,” Eady said. “And it’s starting to mold, starting to look for each other, play defense, and talk more on the court. I think it’s going to help North Charleston basketball go a pretty long way.”

And constantly competing against each other at home is what got them here.

“Always 1 versus 1,” Larry Jackson IV said. “And he’ll talk trash, he thinks he’s better.”

And the competition goes even beyond the court.

“I’m better than him in basketball,” Larry Jackson IV said.

“I got a better IQ than him,” Larry Jackson V said.

Eady says they both are honor role students who excel in the classroom.

“Academics before basketball, and both kids have the academics,” Eady said. “I think that’s going to help them in some kind of way be successful.”

They both have goals of playing basketball at the next level.

“He’s better on the court when I play with him then he is when I’m off the court watching him,” Larry Jackson IV said.

Little Larry and Baby Larry realize this is probably the last time they’ll get to share the court together.

“I look up to him,” Larry Jackson V said.

Coach Eady says he’s loved watching their chemistry on the court blossom.

“They’re gonna miss each other, they can’t help it,” Eady said.

For now, they’re soaking in the last few weeks of confusing opposing teams when they see Larry Jackson pass the ball to Larry Jackson.

