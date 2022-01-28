One person transported to the hospital following Williamsburg Co. shooting

SC Lottery
Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Credence Loop in the Lake City area for a shooting and found a gunshot victim lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Williamsburg County on Friday.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Credence Loop in the Lake City area for a shooting and found a gunshot victim lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation into the incident revealed that the victim was leaving the home for work when they were approached by an unknown person dressed in dark clothing.

A report states that the suspect shot the victim, and a scuffle broke out between the suspect and victim resulting in the victim being shot a second time.

The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction, and investigators say the motive is unknown.

“Additionally, the condition of the victim is still unknown at this time,” OCSO officials said. “Anyone with knowledge or information of this incident is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-355-6381. You do not have to disclose your identity to leave information.”

