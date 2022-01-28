SC reports more than 10K new COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,892 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
DHEC’s data listed 8,523 confirmed and 2,369 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Wednesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|304
|40
|344
|Berkeley County
|204
|82
|286
|Charleston County
|624
|239
|863
|Colleton County
|50
|16
|66
|Dorchester County
|244
|130
|374
|Georgetown County
|87
|56
|143
|Williamsburg County
|15
|23
|38
The data also included 85 deaths, 70 of which were listed as confirmed and 15 were listed as probable.
Health officials say they are unable to release percent positivity numbers due to importing negative results following data processing issues.
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,067,614
|287,502
|1,355,116
|Total Deaths
|13,156
|2,110
|15,266
