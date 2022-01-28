SC Lottery
SC reports more than 10K new COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,892 new COVID-19 cases Friday.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,892 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

DHEC’s data listed 8,523 confirmed and 2,369 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Wednesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County30440344
Berkeley County20482286
Charleston County624239863
Colleton County501666
Dorchester County244130374
Georgetown County8756143
Williamsburg County152338

The data also included 85 deaths, 70 of which were listed as confirmed and 15 were listed as probable.

Health officials say they are unable to release percent positivity numbers due to importing negative results following data processing issues.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,067,614287,5021,355,116
Total Deaths13,1562,11015,266

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



