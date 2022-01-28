SC reports more than 10K new COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,892 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

DHEC’s data listed 8,523 confirmed and 2,369 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Wednesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 304 40 344 Berkeley County 204 82 286 Charleston County 624 239 863 Colleton County 50 16 66 Dorchester County 244 130 374 Georgetown County 87 56 143 Williamsburg County 15 23 38

The data also included 85 deaths, 70 of which were listed as confirmed and 15 were listed as probable.

Health officials say they are unable to release percent positivity numbers due to importing negative results following data processing issues.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,067,614 287,502 1,355,116 Total Deaths 13,156 2,110 15,266

