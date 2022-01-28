SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Snow flurries possible for some Lowcountry counties on Saturday morning

The best chance to see something is north of I-26, with most people expected to see a few...
The best chance to see something is north of I-26, with most people expected to see a few flurries or nothing. Areas that could see flurries will be in Berkeley, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There will be a brief opportunity for a few snowflakes on Saturday morning for the Lowcountry.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said cold air and a strong upper level low pivoting overhead may be just enough to produce a few snow showers early Saturday between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The best chance to see something is north of I-26, with most people expected to see a few flurries or nothing. Areas that could see flurries will be in Berkeley, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

Temperatures will begin to drop Friday night tonight as cold arctic air begins to move into the Lowcountry. Coinciding with the arrival of very chilly air, an upper low will pivot through the Carolinas bringing a period of light snow showers early Saturday morning.

At most, a dusting is possible in areas that receive the heaviest snow showers, with temperatures sitting between 32 and 35 degrees Saturday morning which means most roads should be in fine shape.

After the last of the flurries rolls out, sunshine will start to return to the area but we do expect a cold and breezy Saturday. Highs will only reach the low 40s.

Very cold temperatures are then expected Saturday night with a hard freeze likely.

“Lows will fall into the low 20s inland with upper 20s at the beaches,” said Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine. “Don’t forget to protect the pets, plants and pipes Saturday night! We’ll still be chilly on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees. Warmer weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say a woman wanted for questioning in the...
Police: Woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player has been found
Charleston police officials said it happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Magwood Drive...
Injuries reported after SUV overturns in West Ashley
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Walterboro Police say 19-year-old Trenton Fail (left) and 21-year-old Janie Morris (right) were...
Walterboro Police: Parents arrested after ‘extensive’ child abuse investigation
FILE PHOTO of a DMV in South Carolina. This photo does NOT contain the alleged suspect.
Former SCDMV employee charged with accepting bribes

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says Charles Dale Decker was charged with three counts...
Summerville man arrested on ‘sexual exploitation of a minor’ charges
VIDEO: Proposed committee looking to address affordable housing in Charleston Co.
VIDEO: Proposed committee looking to address affordable housing in Charleston Co.
Authorities say an unattended turkey fryer sparked a garage fire at a West Ashley home Friday...
Crews respond to West Ashley garage fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to West Ashley fire