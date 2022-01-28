Snow flurries possible for some Lowcountry counties on Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There will be a brief opportunity for a few snowflakes on Saturday morning for the Lowcountry.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said cold air and a strong upper level low pivoting overhead may be just enough to produce a few snow showers early Saturday between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The best chance to see something is north of I-26, with most people expected to see a few flurries or nothing. Areas that could see flurries will be in Berkeley, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

Temperatures will begin to drop Friday night tonight as cold arctic air begins to move into the Lowcountry. Coinciding with the arrival of very chilly air, an upper low will pivot through the Carolinas bringing a period of light snow showers early Saturday morning.

At most, a dusting is possible in areas that receive the heaviest snow showers, with temperatures sitting between 32 and 35 degrees Saturday morning which means most roads should be in fine shape.

After the last of the flurries rolls out, sunshine will start to return to the area but we do expect a cold and breezy Saturday. Highs will only reach the low 40s.

Very cold temperatures are then expected Saturday night with a hard freeze likely.

“Lows will fall into the low 20s inland with upper 20s at the beaches,” said Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine. “Don’t forget to protect the pets, plants and pipes Saturday night! We’ll still be chilly on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees. Warmer weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.