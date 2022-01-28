Summerville man arrested on ‘sexual exploitation of a minor’ charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 46-year-old Summerville man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after being arrested Thursday morning.

Charles Dale Decker was charged with three counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed by deputies just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning at a home on Whitfield Court in Summerville.

Deputies say Decker was taken into custody following the completion of the search warrant.

Decker was being held on a $75,000 bond.

