Summerville man arrested on ‘sexual exploitation of a minor’ charges

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says Charles Dale Decker was charged with three counts...
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says Charles Dale Decker was charged with three counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 46-year-old Summerville man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after being arrested Thursday morning.

Charles Dale Decker was charged with three counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed by deputies just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning at a home on Whitfield Court in Summerville.

Deputies say Decker was taken into custody following the completion of the search warrant.

Decker was being held on a $75,000 bond.

