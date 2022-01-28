Williams leads Coastal Carolina past Little Rock 65-49
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. -- — Rudi Williams had 20 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 65-49 on Thursday night.
Vince Cole had 17 points for the Chanticleers (12-8, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa added 12 points, Ebrima Dibba had seven assists and Wilfried Likayi grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds.
Jordan Jefferson had 18 points to lead the Trojans (7-10, 2-3), who scored a season-low 16 in the first half. Nikola Maric added 13 points and nine rebounds. Myron Gardner had eight rebounds.
