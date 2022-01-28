SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Williams leads Coastal Carolina past Little Rock 65-49

Vince Cole had 17 points as Coastal Carolina beat Little Rock on Thursday
Vince Cole had 17 points as Coastal Carolina beat Little Rock on Thursday(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. -- — Rudi Williams had 20 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 65-49 on Thursday night.

Vince Cole had 17 points for the Chanticleers (12-8, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa added 12 points, Ebrima Dibba had seven assists and Wilfried Likayi grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds.

Jordan Jefferson had 18 points to lead the Trojans (7-10, 2-3), who scored a season-low 16 in the first half. Nikola Maric added 13 points and nine rebounds. Myron Gardner had eight rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified three people who were killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify three people killed in shooting at Beaufort County home
A South Carolina man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with a...
SC man sentenced to prison in connection to Jan 6. Capitol Riot
According to police, it happened on the 3300 block of Kraft Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
Police investigating after one person shot in N. Charleston
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Fallon A. Ackerman who was last seen leaving work on...
North Charleston police searching for missing woman last seen leaving work
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle...
Authorities identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-26 in N. Charleston

Latest News

VIDEO: CSU drops heartbreaker to Presbyterian
VIDEO: CSU drops heartbreaker to Presbyterian
VIDEO: The Citadel gets big comeback win over Western Carolina
VIDEO: The Citadel gets big comeback win over Western Carolina
Brenden Tucker scored 17 points but CofC fell to Hofstra by 3 on Thursdasy
Estrada scores 30 to propel Hofstra past Charleston 76-73
Aliyah Boston is not sure she's doing anything special, other than helping No. 1 South Carolina...
Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 69-40 win over Ole Miss