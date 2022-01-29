SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.
Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.(Mega Millions via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the $426 million jackpot prize.

The California State Lottery says a single ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in the Woodlands Hills section of Los Angeles matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner is yet to be known and lottery officials say the ticket holder has one year to come forward.

The winning numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the last of the flurries rolled out, sunshine returned to the area, but we do expect a...
Sunshine returns after snow flurries reported in Charleston, Berkeley counties
Authorities announced on Thursday they were looking for a woman wanted for questioning in...
Police: Woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player has been found
Brothers sharing the court is certainly nothing new, but brothers who are teammates and share...
North Charleston basketball brothers share the same name
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says Charles Dale Decker was charged with three counts...
Summerville man arrested on ‘sexual exploitation of a minor’ charges
Deputies say one southbound lane on Highway 17 is closed near Heinson Circle. The sheriff’s...
1 killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw

Latest News

The Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments have been selected to participate in a...
Charleston, North Charleston Police departments selected for Dept. of Justice training
Prosecutors say a 71-year-old man who shot a police officer in the head with birdshot during a...
Man, 71, gets 12 years in prison for shooting deputy
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
A severe nor'easter is hitting the East Coast this weekend. (Source: CNN, WSFB, WCVB)
Possible historic nor'easter affecting millions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons