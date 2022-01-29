Charleston Animal Rescue Brew debuts on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After 149,471 votes were cast by the public to determine the winners, rescued dog Pippin and rescued cat Sirri, the official Spokesdog and Spokescat of the 2021 Rescue Brew Beer, are on the labels of the new Palmetto Brewing Company beer.

The Rescue Brew Beer will debut at a special event Saturday at Palmetto Brewing Company’s Charleston Taproom on Huger Street from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A record 674 dogs and cats were entered into the Rescue Brew Beer contest for a chance to become the 2021 Spokesdog and Spokescat. Every vote cast by 2,262 people was a $1 donation for the lifesaving work of Charleston Animal Society raising exactly $150,000.

“We are excited to again partner with Charleston Animal Society in the Spokesdog and Spokescat Contest and to create the Rescue Brew Beer,” Charleston Taproom for Palmetto Brewing Company Manager Lauren Hutson says, “The 2021 Rescue Brew Beer is crisp and refreshing, with a hint of sweetness. Just like your rescue pet, this beer is a light, cheerful friend at the end of the day.”

The three finalist dogs in this year’s contest were Pippin, owned by Donna Moekel, with 29,241 votes, Duke, owned by Jennifer O’Shea, with 27,684 votes and Shem, owned by Terry Schucany, with 11,663 votes.

The cats in the top three slots were Sirri, owned by Hank & Laurel Greer, with 6,312 votes, Tyson, owned by George & Jeannette Sink, with 4,687 votes and Cooper, owned by Jaime Ianco, with 1,443 votes.

“The Rescue Brew Beer contest is one of my favorite events of the year because it brings the entire community of animal lovers together,” Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore. “Thousands of people enter their favorite pets and then vote for the best Spokesdog and Spokescat. Summer is the hardest time of all to raise needed funds for our lifesaving work and the Rescue Brew Beer contest makes fundraising fun and something that anyone can participate in.”

The 2021 Rescue brew Beer is available for purchase at all area Harris Teeter Stores and at Anson Restaurant in Charleston, SC through the spring season.

