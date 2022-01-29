Charleston, North Charleston Police departments selected for Dept. of Justice training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments have been selected to participate in a public safety partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Both departments will get intensive training and technical help for things such as gun violence, investigations and community engagement.

The Charleston Police Department says it will develop a network over the next three years to develop comprehensive solutions to violent crime reduction.

In a statement, the Charleston Police Department says:

“Our vision for this work is to gain better insight into the unique violent crime challenges in the Charleston area and determine system-wide approaches to implement crime reduction strategies and enhance public safety.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.