Coroner identifies another victim of deadly crash involving motorcycles, car

Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from Charleston, died Friday from injuries sustained in the crash.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Coroner’s Office says that another person has died as a result of injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash in late December.

Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from Charleston, died Friday from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive and Charlie Hall Boulevard on Dec. 26, 2021, at approximately 6:40 p.m., according to the Charleston Police Department.

The Sedan was traveling south on Magwood Drive while two motorcycles were traveling north on Magwood Drive, an incident report stated.

The Sedan veered across the center line, colliding head-on with the lead motorcycle and killing both the male driver and female passenger, police say.

Investigators say the Sedan then struck the second motorcycle, causing minor injuries to the lone operator.

O’Neal would later identify Chad Belue, 50, from Johns Island, as the driver of the lead motorcycle and Lea Cook, 49, from Walterboro, as the passenger.

They both died at the scene of the crash, according to O’Neal.

