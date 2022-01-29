Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner is identifying a woman who was killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Friday night on Highway 17 near Awendaw.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from Charleston, died at the scene of the crash from injuries.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. near Thompson Hill Road.
The driver of a Honda Sedan reportedly hit a pedestrian walking in the road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says.
O’Neal says the pedestrian was Sumter.
