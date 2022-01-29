High Scoring Affair Drops Stingrays in Norfolk, 6-4

NORFOLK, VA – Two first period goals proved to be the difference on Friday night as the Norfolk Admirals (13-19-1-1) outscored the South Carolina Stingrays (13-21-4-0) by a final score of 6-4 at the Norfolk Scope Arena behind Chase Lang’s hat trick.

The Admirals opened the scoring on their first power play of the night as Lang picked up his first of the contest. A backdoor pass from Nick Schaus was lifted perfectly over the shoulder of a sliding Ryan Bednard. Lang would add a second nearly four and a half minute later, firing home a rebound past the outstretched netminder.

The teams traded goals the rest of the way beginning with Aidan Brown’s third of the year after tossing the puck off a Stingrays defender and into the back of the net to open the second period.

Ryan Dmowski cut the deficit back down to one on a Stingrays power play minutes later, redirecting Tariq Hammond’s one-timer for his third of the year.

Norfolk used another odd-man rush to regain their three-goal lead on Matt Carey’s second goal of the season. Alex Tonge fed Carey on the backside, lifting the puck past Bednard’s blocker.

South Carolina would get one back on a power play as Derek Gentile fed Justin Florek between the circles. Florek squared himself up with Dylan Wells and fired a shot over Wells’ blocker for his 12th tally of the year.

Lang would expand the Norfolk lead once again with his hat trick tally, knifing the puck past Bednard on the redirection.

Dmowski would match Lang with his second of the game less than a minute later, firing a shot over the left shoulder of Wells before the second period expired. Florek picked up an assist on Dmowski’s fourth of the season.

Just over six minutes into the third stanza, Carey crashed the net and ended up sliding into Bednard, pushing the puck across the end line for his second of the game.

With time expiring in regulation, Gentile found the back of the net for his fifth of the year, tallying a goal for his third straight game. Gentile collected a feed from Hammond in the slot and lifted the puck past Wells with four seconds remaining in the third period

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow, January 29th as the team squares off for the middle contest against the Admirals at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.