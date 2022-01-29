Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/28)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beaufort 72, James Island 63
Bishop England 42, Academic Magnet 38 - The Bishops improve to 12-11 while the Raptors fall to 6-12.
Cane Bay 60, Wando 43
Colleton Prep 58, Hilton Head Christian Academy 51
Goose Creek 70, Berkeley 33 - Brandon Burgess had 18 points to lead the Gators to the win.
First Baptist 74, Pinewood Prep 44
Hanahan 47, Battery Creek 39
North Charleston 59, Oceanside Collegiate 56
Palmetto Scholars Academy 48, Baptist Hill 30
Philip Simmons 76, Lake Marion 36
St. John’s Christian Academy 57, Dorchester Academy 50
West Ashley 79, Stall 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Battery Creek 48, Hanahan 33
Beaufort 33, James Island 24
Bishop England 81, Academic Magnet 29 - Ally Dominiak had 12 points to lead BE to the win to improve to 13-7. The Raptors fall to 5-10
Cane Bay 48, Wando 39
Cathedral Academy 61, Charleston Collegiate 34
Colleton County 58, Hilton Head Island 51
First Baptist 63, Pinewood Prep 41
Goose Creek 44, Berkeley 40 - Samiya Grant scored 14 points to lead Goose Creek to the win. The Stags were paced by Peighton Jambor who had 16 points.
Military Magnet Academy 101, St. John’s 13
Palmetto Christian Academy 42, Thomas Sumter Academy 34
Philip Simmons 64, Lake Marion 47
Timberland 78, Burke 19
West Ashley 52, R.B. Stall 49
