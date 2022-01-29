SC Lottery
Man, 71, gets 12 years in prison for shooting deputy

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 71-year-old man who shot a police officer in the head with birdshot during a standoff at a South Carolina home has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Lexington County deputy survived, but told the judge in court Thursday the September 2000 shooting took an emotional toll on him.

The defendant, Mark Cote, appeared in court in a wheelchair after having a leg amputated and apologized through his attorney to the deputy and others.

Officers were called to Cote’s home after his wife said he attacked her for giving him prescription medicine without his knowledge.

Cote also shot at a state agent and damaged a police robot during a 10-hour standoff.

