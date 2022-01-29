Possible snow flurries this morning with chilly temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong Nor’Easter is headed to New England today, but the back side of the storm and the upper level parent will bring us a good chance of a few snow flurries in the area through 10 a.m. or so. Not everyone will see snowflakes, the best chance will be for areas north of I-26. At most, a dusting is possible in areas that receive the heaviest snow showers. The best chance of snow showers will be through 10 am. Temperatures will be sitting between 32-35° this morning which means most roads should be in fine shape. After the last of the flurries rolls out, sunshine will start to return to the area but we do expect a cold and breezy day. Highs will only reach the low 40s. Very cold temperatures are expected Saturday night with a hard freeze likely. Lows will fall into the low 20s inland with upper 20s at the beaches. Don’t forget to protect the pets, plants and pipes tonight! We’ll still be chilly on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees. Warmer weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: AM Flurry Possible. Turning Sunny, Breezy and Cold. High 43, Low 23.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 48, Low 35.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 39.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64, Low 47.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High 70, Low 56.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Pleasant. High 73, Low 51.

