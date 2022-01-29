SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Possible snow flurries this morning with chilly temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong Nor’Easter is headed to New England today, but the back side of the storm and the upper level parent will bring us a good chance of a few snow flurries in the area through 10 a.m. or so. Not everyone will see snowflakes, the best chance will be for areas north of I-26. At most, a dusting is possible in areas that receive the heaviest snow showers. The best chance of snow showers will be through 10 am. Temperatures will be sitting between 32-35° this morning which means most roads should be in fine shape. After the last of the flurries rolls out, sunshine will start to return to the area but we do expect a cold and breezy day. Highs will only reach the low 40s. Very cold temperatures are expected Saturday night with a hard freeze likely. Lows will fall into the low 20s inland with upper 20s at the beaches. Don’t forget to protect the pets, plants and pipes tonight! We’ll still be chilly on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees. Warmer weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: AM Flurry Possible. Turning Sunny, Breezy and Cold. High 43, Low 23.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 48, Low 35.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 39.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64, Low 47.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High 70, Low 56.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Pleasant. High 73, Low 51.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said cold air and a strong upper level low pivoting...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow flurries possible on Saturday
Authorities announced on Thursday they were looking for a woman wanted for questioning in...
Police: Woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player has been found
Brothers sharing the court is certainly nothing new, but brothers who are teammates and share...
North Charleston basketball brothers share the same name
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says Charles Dale Decker was charged with three counts...
Summerville man arrested on ‘sexual exploitation of a minor’ charges
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT - Snow flurries possible on Saturday morning
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT - Snow flurries possible on Saturday morning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Cold Cloudy Friday... A Few Early Flakes Saturday!