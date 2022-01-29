SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sunshine returns this afternoon with chilly temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunshine will return to the area this afternoon behind the system that brought snow showers this morning, but we do expect a cold and breezy day. Highs will only reach the low 40s. Very cold temperatures are expected Saturday night with a hard freeze likely. Use caution if you are heading out early tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the low 20s inland with upper 20s at the beaches. Don’t forget to protect the pets, plants and pipes tonight! We’ll still be chilly on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees. Warmer weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Turning Sunny, Breezy and Cold. Patchy Black Ice Overnight. High 43, Low 23.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 48, Low 35.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 39.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64, Low 47.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High 70, Low 56.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Pleasant. High 73, Low 51.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the last of the flurries rolled out, sunshine returned to the area, but we do expect a...
Sunshine returns after snow flurries reported in Charleston, Berkeley counties
Authorities announced on Thursday they were looking for a woman wanted for questioning in...
Police: Woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player has been found
Brothers sharing the court is certainly nothing new, but brothers who are teammates and share...
North Charleston basketball brothers share the same name
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says Charles Dale Decker was charged with three counts...
Summerville man arrested on ‘sexual exploitation of a minor’ charges
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow flurries possible on Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow flurries possible on Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast