Sunshine returns this afternoon with chilly temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunshine will return to the area this afternoon behind the system that brought snow showers this morning, but we do expect a cold and breezy day. Highs will only reach the low 40s. Very cold temperatures are expected Saturday night with a hard freeze likely. Use caution if you are heading out early tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the low 20s inland with upper 20s at the beaches. Don’t forget to protect the pets, plants and pipes tonight! We’ll still be chilly on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees. Warmer weather moves in next week with highs in the 60s by Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Turning Sunny, Breezy and Cold. Patchy Black Ice Overnight. High 43, Low 23.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 48, Low 35.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 39.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64, Low 47.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High 70, Low 56.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Pleasant. High 73, Low 51.

