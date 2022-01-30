SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

15-year-old shot and killed in Lexington, suspect in custody

age 42 of Columbia, was arrested and charged with Murder
age 42 of Columbia, was arrested and charged with Murder(Lexington Police Dept.)
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is in custody after a 15-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Lexington, according to Lexington Police.

42-year-old Lavon Bernard Julius was arrested and faces a number of charges including murder after police say they found a 15-year-old shot at the Town and Country Apartments on Roberts St.

LPD says they got the call around 10:45 p.m. and when they arrived they found the teen on the ground, outside near the parking lot, with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from...
Coroner identifies another victim of deadly December crash involving motorcycles, car
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from...
Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
After the last of the flurries rolled out, sunshine returned to the area, but we do expect a...
Sunshine returns after snow flurries reported in Charleston, Berkeley counties
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say a man who is accused of killing his...
Man accused of killing mother in murder-attempted suicide released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in...
SC Senate medical marijuana bill to go into another week
Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
At Joe Biden’s lowest moment in the 2020 campaign, influential Rep. Jim Clyburn suggested that...
Clyburn, architect of Biden’s court pledge, pushes his pick
VIDEO: Russia moves 100K troops to Ukraine border
VIDEO: Russia moves 100K troops to Ukraine border