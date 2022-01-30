SC Lottery
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.

North Las Vegas police say the driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light Saturday afternoon, causing the collision involving 15 people.

Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

Police say the ages of the people who died range from young juveniles to middle-aged adults.

Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition.

It is not yet known whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

