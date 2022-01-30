Banks scores 15 to lead Chattanooga past The Citadel 75-62
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Malachi Smith had 19 points and eight rebounds as Chattanooga topped The Citadel 75-62 on Saturday.
Darius Banks posted 15 points and seven rebounds for Chattanooga (18-4, 8-1 Southern Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. Avery Diggs had 10 points and three assists.
Tyler Moffe scored a career-high 21 points for the Bulldogs (9-11, 3-6). Stephen Clark added 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. David Maynard had 10 points and six rebounds.
Chattanooga defeated The Citadel 85-67 on Jan. 8.
