Banks scores 15 to lead Chattanooga past The Citadel 75-62

The Citadel drops to 9-11 on the season with a loss to Chattanooga(The Citadel Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Malachi Smith had 19 points and eight rebounds as Chattanooga topped The Citadel 75-62 on Saturday.

Darius Banks posted 15 points and seven rebounds for Chattanooga (18-4, 8-1 Southern Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. Avery Diggs had 10 points and three assists.

Tyler Moffe scored a career-high 21 points for the Bulldogs (9-11, 3-6). Stephen Clark added 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. David Maynard had 10 points and six rebounds.

Chattanooga defeated The Citadel 85-67 on Jan. 8.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

