Berkeley Co. partners with pastors to open warming shelter in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A new warming shelter in Berkeley County has opened its doors for the first time thanks to the county and Lowcountry pastors, who slept outside for three nights this past week to raise awareness about homelessness.

The county and pastors partnered to open a warming shelter on Saturday at Berkeley Baptist Church, just off Highway 52, that will house around two dozen people.

“We’re providing the volunteers to actually staff it, and now, we’ll actually have a warming center,” Grace Reformed Episcopal Church Pastor Tory Liferidge said. “Hopefully, this is the first of many opportunities for us to partner together.”

Benjamin Almquist, the county’s emergency management director, said they have been looking for a while to open a warming shelter in the area, but they did not have the volunteers to do so.

He said the county reached out to the pastors on Tuesday, the day after they went before the county council, to team up on this effort.

“Seeing this group of pastors talk about an issue that is right in line with what we’ve been working on, it seemed like a pretty natural partnership,” Almquist said.

The county helped supply the warming shelter with cots and hygiene kits, while other businesses and organizations helped stock up on food and other necessities.

Those who came to the warming shelter were given two masks, a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and soap.

“The fact that there is a desire there to prioritize this within the county, to make sure this is available anytime we have freezing temperatures, it warms our heart, but this is, I hope, just the first step,” Liferidge said.

Almquist hopes them teaming up with these pastors will help grow homeless outreach efforts in the county.

“It’s certainly something we want to build on for the future, make this a strong partnership, not just with this group of pastors and churches, but we would like to get many more in the county involved,” Almquist said.

The shelter will be open until 7 a.m. on Sunday before it reopens at 7 p.m.

Volunteers will be driving around parts of Berkeley County, picking up people at certain locations on Sunday.

All of the pickup locations can be found down below:

Location Address Time Summerville Walmart 1317 N. Main St. 5 p.m. Goose Creek Walmart 605 St. James Ave. 6 p.m. Moncks Corner Walmart 511 N. Highway 52 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.