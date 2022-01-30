SC Lottery
Bryant sparks Norfolk State past South Carolina State 87-69

South Carolina State dropped to 10-11 on the season with a loss to 1st place Norfolk State on...
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- — Joe Bryant Jr. had 22 points as Norfolk State beat South Carolina State 87-69 on Saturday.

Bryant made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Spartans (15-4, 6-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who upped their win streak to six. Jalen Hawkins had 17 points. Kris Bankston added 15 points and eight rebounds. Christian Ings scored 12.

Norfolk State scored 57 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Jemel Davis had 19 points for the Bulldogs (10-11, 2-3). Deaquan Williams added nine rebounds.

