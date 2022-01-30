SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition

Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio. The victims included both children and adults, according to the fire chief.(Source: WBNS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio, officials said.

A total of nine people were taken to local hospitals, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the newspaper that the source of the carbon monoxide was unclear but everyone who was hospitalized had been in the hotel’s pool area.

Riley said the victims included both children and adults. He did not provide exact ages.

Authorities said they received a 911 call Saturday evening about a 2-year-old girl who had either fallen into the pool or was found in the pool unconscious at the Hampton Inn in Marysville. More 911 calls soon followed about unconscious people or others who reported symptoms such as dizziness and a burning in the throat, Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said.

The hotel was evacuated shortly after. Brooks told the newspaper that all of the injured were alive when they were transported and that seven of the patients were in critical condition.

Two others were treated at the scene, and five more later sought treatment on their own at a hospital, Brooks said.

The Dispatch could not reach any members of the hotel management late Saturday. Riley said a Hampton Inn maintenance team was en route from out of state.

Marysville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the last of the flurries rolled out, sunshine returned to the area, but we do expect a...
Sunshine returns after snow flurries reported in Charleston, Berkeley counties
Authorities announced on Thursday they were looking for a woman wanted for questioning in...
Police: Woman wanted for questioning in murder of high school football player has been found
Brothers sharing the court is certainly nothing new, but brothers who are teammates and share...
North Charleston basketball brothers share the same name
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says Charles Dale Decker was charged with three counts...
Summerville man arrested on ‘sexual exploitation of a minor’ charges
Deputies say one southbound lane on Highway 17 is closed near Heinson Circle. The sheriff’s...
1 killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea tests possibly longest-range missile since 2017
The county and pastors partnered to open a warming shelter on Saturday at Berkeley Baptist...
Berkeley Co. partners with pastors to open warming shelter in Moncks Corner
Former President Donald Trump is facing a cascade of intensifying investigations that represent...
Trump facing legal, political headwinds as he eyes comeback
Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from...
Coroner identifies another victim of deadly December crash involving motorcycles, car