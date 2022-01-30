Charleston Police asking for help locating missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they want the public’s help in finding a missing man.

CPD says Arthur Clarence Middleton was reported as a missing person on Sunday.

Middleton last spoke to his family on Jan. 22, and since then, his family says they have not seen or heard from him.

Police say because of Middleton’s age and the recent weather, they are concerned for his well-being.

His last known location was in the King St. and Huger St. area, police say.

Anyone with information can contact Charleston County Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

