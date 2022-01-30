SC Lottery
Charleston Police, Firefighters respond to burglar alarm at James Island Middle School

Charleston Police Spokesperson Craig DuBose says CPD and CFD responded to the middle school on...
Charleston Police Spokesperson Craig DuBose says CPD and CFD responded to the middle school on Camp Road on Sunday.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers, along with the Charleston Fire Department, responded to James Island Middle School in reference to a burglar alarm.

Charleston Police Spokesperson Craig DuBose says CPD and CFD responded to the middle school on Camp Road on Sunday.

DuBose says three juveniles were found inside the school, and they were detained and placed in custody.

Investigators say there was no fire, but they did find smoke from the discharging of fire extinguishers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

