Cheslie Kyrst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30

Kyrst was also a host on EXTRA and an attorney.
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio(Matt Chandler WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst has died at the age of 30, her family announced in a statement Sunday.

Kyrst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North Carolina. She was also a host on EXTRA and an attorney.

Charlotte attorney, Miss North Carolina crowned Miss USA 2019

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” her family said. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst grew up in Charlotte and attended Huntingtowne Farms Elementary, Quail Hollow Middle and Southwest Middle before moving to South Carolina and graduating from Fort Mill High School. She attended University of South Carolina.

“Our hearts are broken,” EXTRA said in a statement. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

Kyrst, had appeared on WBTV in past years, most recently joining QC@3 in March 2021.

