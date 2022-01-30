SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Garvin, Dean send Hampton past Charleston Southern 78-74

Cheikh Faye's 30 points weren't enough as Charleston Southern fell to Hampton on Saturday
Cheikh Faye's 30 points weren't enough as Charleston Southern fell to Hampton on Saturday(Charleston Southern Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Najee Garvin tossed in a season-high 28 points and Russell Dean scored 22 to propel Hampton to a 78-74 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Garvin sank four 3-pointers and Dean added six rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (6-12, 2-5 Big South Conference). DeAngelo Epps pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Cheikh Faye had career highs of 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-16, 1-7). Deontaye Buskey had 14 points. Taje’ Kelly had 12 points off the bench and reserve Ja’Quavian Florence scored 11 with six boards.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the last of the flurries rolled out, sunshine returned to the area, but we do expect a...
Sunshine returns after snow flurries reported in Charleston, Berkeley counties
Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from...
Coroner identifies another victim of deadly December crash involving motorcycles, car
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from...
Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say a man who is accused of killing his...
Man accused of killing mother in murder-attempted suicide released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

The Stingrays fall in Norfolk on Saturday, 4-1
Stingrays fall in mid-weekend battle with Admirals
South Carolina State dropped to 10-11 on the season with a loss to 1st place Norfolk State on...
Bryant sparks Norfolk State past South Carolina State 87-69
John Meeks has 22 points as CofC held on for a win over Northeastern on Saturday
Meeks lifts College of Charleston over Northeastern 81-63
The Citadel drops to 9-11 on the season with a loss to Chattanooga
Banks scores 15 to lead Chattanooga past The Citadel 75-62