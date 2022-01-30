SC Lottery
Omier lifts Arkansas State over Coastal Carolina 73-66

Coastal Carolina dropped to 12-9 with a loss to Arkansas State on Saturday
Coastal Carolina dropped to 12-9 with a loss to Arkansas State on Saturday(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. -- — Norchad Omier had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Arkansas State got past Coastal Carolina 73-66 on Saturday.

Omier hit 10 of 13 shots from the floor for the Red Wolves (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Avery Felts had 13 points, while Marquis Eaton and Caleb Fields both scored 12 points.

Ebrima Dibba had 16 points and eight rebounds to pace the Chanticleers (12-9, 4-5). Essam Mostafa added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Vince Cole had 12 points.

