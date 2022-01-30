SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Reese scores 20, leads South Carolina over Texas A&M 74-63

James Reese scored a team-high 20 points at Texas A&M on Saturday night (1/29).
James Reese scored a team-high 20 points at Texas A&M on Saturday night (1/29).(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:02 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - James Reese V scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and South Carolina pulled away about midway through the second half to beat Texas A&M 74-63 on Saturday night.

South Carolina (13-7, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) has won three straight while Texas A&M (15-6, 4-4) has lost four consecutive games since ending an eight-game win streak.

Jermaine Couisnard and Erik Stevenson added 13 points apiece for the Gamecocks. Keyshawn Bryant had 12 points.

The Gamecocks used a 19-2 run for a 59-47 lead with 6:12 remaining. Couisnard made consecutive 3s and Stevenson scored five points during the stretch. The Aggies then pulled within six points three times but didn’t get closer.

Andre Gordon scored 14 points to lead the Aggies, which shot 34% (22 of 64) and missed 20 of their 25 3-point attempts. Henry Coleman III had 15 rebounds to go with 10 points. Quenton Jackson added 12 points.

Texas A&M had a Reed Arena-record 14,036 fans during its last home game, a 64-58 loss against 12th-ranked Kentucky, and had nearly 13,000 in attendance against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina plays at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Texas A&M is on the road against No. 18 Tennessee on Tuesday.

KEY STATS

> James Reese V led the Gamecocks in scoring with 20 points. Saturday night’s performance marks the fifth time in the Gamecocks’ last seven games that Reese V has scored 10 or more points.

> The Gamecocks went on a 17-1 run from 13:48 to the 9:13 mark of the second half to take the lead. After gaining the lead with 12:31 remaining, Carolina didn’t surrender the lead.

> The Gamecocks perimeter defense limited the Aggies to just 20 percent (5-for-25) from beyond the arc.

> Despite losing the offensive rebounding battle, the Gamecocks scored 20 second chance points off of 13 offensive rebounds compared to the Aggies’ 12 second chance points off of 20 offensive rebounds.

NOTABLES

> James Reese V’s 20 points sets a new season high and is the first time he has score 20 points or more in a Gamecock uniform.

> The Gamecocks had four players score in double figures. It’s the first time since Dec. 22 (vs. Army) that Carolina has had four players score 10 or more points.

> Texas A&M’s Henry Coleman III earned a double-double (10 points, 15 rebounds). It is the first time since Jan. 11 that the Gamecocks have allowed a double-double.

UP NEXT

> South Carolina will head to Mississippi State (Feb. 1) on Monday from College Station for a 7 p.m. matchup on Tuesday night at The Hump. Kevin Fitzgerald (pxp) and Jimmy Dykes (color) will be on the call remotely for the ESPNU broadcast.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the last of the flurries rolled out, sunshine returned to the area, but we do expect a...
Sunshine returns after snow flurries reported in Charleston, Berkeley counties
Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from...
Coroner identifies another victim of deadly December crash involving motorcycles, car
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from...
Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say a man who is accused of killing his...
Man accused of killing mother in murder-attempted suicide released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

The Stingrays fall in Norfolk on Saturday, 4-1
Stingrays fall in mid-weekend battle with Admirals
Cheikh Faye's 30 points weren't enough as Charleston Southern fell to Hampton on Saturday
Garvin, Dean send Hampton past Charleston Southern 78-74
South Carolina State dropped to 10-11 on the season with a loss to 1st place Norfolk State on...
Bryant sparks Norfolk State past South Carolina State 87-69
John Meeks has 22 points as CofC held on for a win over Northeastern on Saturday
Meeks lifts College of Charleston over Northeastern 81-63