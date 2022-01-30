SC Lottery
SC Senate medical marijuana bill to go into another week

South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in...
South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in the state on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Davis has been fighting for a floor debate on his proposal for seven years. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Senate debate on medical marijuana is going into another week.

The chamber debated Sen. Tom Davis’ bill Wednesday and Thursday before adjourning without a vote.

The Republican from Beaufort says there will be more debate when the Senate meets next on Tuesday and there may be votes on amendments to change the bill.

Davis said he made his bill conservative based on concern from law enforcement and others.

People using medical marijuana could not smoke it, having instead to use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers. The proposal specifies the illnesses that could be treated, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia and autism.

