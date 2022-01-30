Stingrays fall in mid-weekend battle with Admirals

Norfolk, VA - Three goals in the middle frame was enough for the Norfolk Admirals (14-19-1-1) to overtake the South Carolina Stingrays (13-22-4-0) on Saturday night by a final score of 4-1 at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

For the second straight night, the Admirals opened the scoring with a goal in the first period.

The Admirals top goal-scorer, Alex Tonge, tallied his 15th goal of the season on a missed clear from South Carolina. Kristian Stead launched the puck off the glass, but a bad bounce found Tonge who beat Stead before he could recover in time.

Early in the second period, the Stingrays bounced back with a tally of their own on a missed clear from Norfolk. Connor Moore raced to keep the puck onside and fed Justin Florek on the left circle before cutting to the net for the give-and-go. Inteast Florek’s intededpass deflected off an Admirals defender instead and ricocheted by Dylan Wells for the tie game.

Norfolk would pick up three more goals before the game expired beginning with two goals one minute and six seconds apart from one another. On the man advantage, Matt Carey threaded the needle for Cody Milan on the left circle where he placed the puck perfectly over the left shoulder of Stead after a bit of hesitation to regain the Admirals lead.

Not much later, Kyle Rhodes fired a one-timer off a faceoff victory from Chase Lang for the insurance goal. Before time expired in the middle period, Marly Quince beat an over-committed Stead to take a three-goal advantage. Quince spun and fired from the high slot, netting his eighth goal of the season.

Stead made 31 stops in his first career ECHL start, but Wells turned back 19 attempts from South Carolina for the victory.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow, January 30th as the team finishes a three-game weekend against the Admirals at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

