SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stingrays fall in mid-weekend battle with Admirals

The Stingrays fall in Norfolk on Saturday, 4-1
The Stingrays fall in Norfolk on Saturday, 4-1(South Carolina Stingrays)
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Norfolk, VA - Three goals in the middle frame was enough for the Norfolk Admirals (14-19-1-1) to overtake the South Carolina Stingrays (13-22-4-0) on Saturday night by a final score of 4-1 at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

For the second straight night, the Admirals opened the scoring with a goal in the first period.

The Admirals top goal-scorer, Alex Tonge, tallied his 15th goal of the season on a missed clear from South Carolina. Kristian Stead launched the puck off the glass, but a bad bounce found Tonge who beat Stead before he could recover in time.

Early in the second period, the Stingrays bounced back with a tally of their own on a missed clear from Norfolk. Connor Moore raced to keep the puck onside and fed Justin Florek on the left circle before cutting to the net for the give-and-go. Inteast Florek’s intededpass deflected off an Admirals defender instead and ricocheted by Dylan Wells for the tie game.

Norfolk would pick up three more goals before the game expired beginning with two goals one minute and six seconds apart from one another. On the man advantage, Matt Carey threaded the needle for Cody Milan on the left circle where he placed the puck perfectly over the left shoulder of Stead after a bit of hesitation to regain the Admirals lead.

Not much later, Kyle Rhodes fired a one-timer off a faceoff victory from Chase Lang for the insurance goal. Before time expired in the middle period, Marly Quince beat an over-committed Stead to take a three-goal advantage. Quince spun and fired from the high slot, netting his eighth goal of the season.

Stead made 31 stops in his first career ECHL start, but Wells turned back 19 attempts from South Carolina for the victory.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow, January 30th as the team finishes a three-game weekend against the Admirals at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After the last of the flurries rolled out, sunshine returned to the area, but we do expect a...
Sunshine returns after snow flurries reported in Charleston, Berkeley counties
Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from...
Coroner identifies another victim of deadly December crash involving motorcycles, car
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from...
Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say a man who is accused of killing his...
Man accused of killing mother in murder-attempted suicide released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

Cheikh Faye's 30 points weren't enough as Charleston Southern fell to Hampton on Saturday
Garvin, Dean send Hampton past Charleston Southern 78-74
South Carolina State dropped to 10-11 on the season with a loss to 1st place Norfolk State on...
Bryant sparks Norfolk State past South Carolina State 87-69
John Meeks has 22 points as CofC held on for a win over Northeastern on Saturday
Meeks lifts College of Charleston over Northeastern 81-63
The Citadel drops to 9-11 on the season with a loss to Chattanooga
Banks scores 15 to lead Chattanooga past The Citadel 75-62