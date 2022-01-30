SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sunny and chilly today ahead of a warmer week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another chilly day ahead for the area with highs in the lower 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine! We’ll finally start to warm up a bit as we head into next week. Temperatures climb into the low 60s Monday and Tuesday, pleasant with the sunshine. Ahead of an approaching cold front, temperatures soar into the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday through Friday. An isolated shower will be possible Thursday, best chance for rain will come Friday with the front. Next weekend will be cooler behind the front, highs will be in the low 50s Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 51, Low 36.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 61, Low 38.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 63, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High 68, Low 54.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Pleasant. High 73, Low 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 68, Low 40.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from...
Coroner identifies another victim of deadly December crash involving motorcycles, car
After the last of the flurries rolled out, sunshine returned to the area, but we do expect a...
Sunshine returns after snow flurries reported in Charleston, Berkeley counties
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from...
Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say a man who is accused of killing his...
Man accused of killing mother in murder-attempted suicide released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday night forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow flurries possible on Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow flurries possible on Saturday