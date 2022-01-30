Sunny and chilly today ahead of a warmer week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another chilly day ahead for the area with highs in the lower 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine! We’ll finally start to warm up a bit as we head into next week. Temperatures climb into the low 60s Monday and Tuesday, pleasant with the sunshine. Ahead of an approaching cold front, temperatures soar into the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday through Friday. An isolated shower will be possible Thursday, best chance for rain will come Friday with the front. Next weekend will be cooler behind the front, highs will be in the low 50s Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 51, Low 36.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 61, Low 38.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 63, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High 68, Low 54.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Pleasant. High 73, Low 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 68, Low 40.

