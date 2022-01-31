Asst. St. Johns fire chief injured in serious crash returns home

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four weeks after a serious crash, the assistant fire chief of the St. John’s Fire District is home from the hospital.

Chris Whaley was critically injured in the Jan. 5 crash on Highway 17 in Ravenel when a tractor-trailer crashed into Whaley’s St. John’s Fire SUV, deputies said.

Fire officials say he was on a ventilator at one point, and a Facebook page showed Whaley’s recovery process, including physical and speech therapy.

His family, the community and his fellow firefighters in the St. John’s Fire District greeted Whaley with a big welcome home celebration.

