Bridge Run fee increase takes effect Tuesday

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Registration fees for the 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run will rise to full price beginning Tuesday.

Participants can sign up for $55 through Monday, and then the price will increase to $60 until the 10k run sells out.

The 2022 bridge run will take place April 2 and runners must register for one of six categories:

  • Run, Under 40 Minutes (time verification is required)
  • Run, Under 45 Minutes (time verification is required)
  • Run, 45-50 Minutes (time verification is required)
  • Run, 50-60 Minutes (time verification is required)
  • Run, Over an hour
  • Walk / Run

A new addition to this year’s race is the team competition. Teams don’t have a maximum requirement but are required to have a minimum of at least five members, with the top five scores going to the team’s total.

Prizes in the team competition include top overall team and the team with most members.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

