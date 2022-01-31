Charleston Co. Public Library offering free tax assistance

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library is providing free tax preparation assistance at 10 of its branches throughout the months of February, March and April.

“Tax preparation can be challenging and stressful, and many people can’t afford to pay for professional help,” said Karli Gallagher, CCPL’s Adult System Coordinator. “By working with these partner organizations, we’re excited to be able to offer patrons safe, convenient and, most importantly, free assistance at many of our libraries throughout the County.”

Assistance will be available at the following branches. Dates, times and service requirements vary by branch and provider. Some providers are by appointment only.

Baxter-Patrick James Island - 1858 South Grimball Rd, Charleston. SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774. Wednesdays, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Bees Ferry West Ashley – 3035 Sanders Rd, Charleston. SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774. Thursdays, Feb. 10 and 24, March 10 and 24, April 7, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cooper River Memorial (Temporary) – 2036 Cherokee St, North Charleston. SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774. Fridays, Feb. 4 and 18, March 4 and 18, April 1 and 15, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

VITA – No appointments (first come, first served) Saturdays, Feb. 5 – April 9, from 9-10 a.m.

Hurd/St. Andrews – 1735 N. Woodmere Dr, Charleston SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774. Thursdays, Feb. 3 and 17; March 3, 17, and 31; April 14, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

AARP – By appointment only . Call 843-790-3278. Fridays, Feb. 4 – April 15, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

John L. Dart – 1067 King St, Charleston. SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774. Mondays, Feb. 7 – April 12, from 2 – 6 p.m.

John's Island – 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island. SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774. Wednesdays, Feb. 2 – April 13, from 1 – 5 p.m.

AARP – By appointment only . Call 843-790-3278. Saturdays, Feb. 5 - April 9, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Main – 68 Calhoun St, Charleston. VITA – No appointments (first come, first served). Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 1 – April 14, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

AARP – By appointment only . Call 843-790-3278. Mondays, Feb. 7 – April 11, from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Otranto Road – 2261 Otranto Rd, North Charleston. SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774. Tuesdays, Feb. 1 – April 12, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. Paul's Hollywood – 5130 Hwy 165, Hollywood. SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774. Fridays, Feb. 2 and 25, March 11 and 25, April 8, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wando Mt. Pleasant – 1400 Carolina Park Blvd, Mt. Pleasant. SC Thrive – By appointment only. Call 800-726-8774. Saturdays, Feb. 5 – April 9, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AARP – Schedule appointments at 843-790-3278 or in-person at branch. Mondays and Fridays, Feb. 4 – April 15, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information, visit ccpl.org/taxhelp. For questions about tax assistance, or to make an appointment, please contact the providers at the information listed above.

