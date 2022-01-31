Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant physician is facing charges that she ordered a Schedule IV controlled substance and then failed to document what she did with it as legally required.

Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and three counts of improper record-keeping, according to court documents.

An affidavit by DHEC’s Bureau of Drug Control states Lyles ordered quantities of the drug Clonazepam “by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery deception or subterfuge” in that she ordered the drugs to be delivered to her Mount Pleasant office but then obtained the drug for her personal use. Affidavits also allege that she failed to document the dispensing of the drug as the law requires.

A judge set bond on the six charges at a total of $75,000.

She was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

