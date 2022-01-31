Charleston hotel set to hold career fair Thursday

SC Lottery
The Charleston Place, formerly known as the Belmond, will hold a career fair Thursday at the Riviera Theater from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.(Live 5/File)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Place will be hosting a career fair with on-the-spot hires as it prepares to open its doors as the Holy City’s newest luxury hotel.

Formerly known as the Belmond, the Charleston Place is looking to fill positions including line cooks, concierge, housekeeper and more with sign-on bonuses starting at $1,000. Other benefits include medical, dental and vision, and tuition reimbursement.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with existing team members and learn about the hotel’s new direction. Participants can also benefit from complimentary resume review sessions.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided as well as afternoon snacks. Free parking will be in the Majestic Square Garden.

Masks are required.

The career fair is being held at the downtown Riviera Theater Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

