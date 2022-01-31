Cleanup underway after explosion at Santee Cooper transformer
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded to an explosion at a Santee Cooper site in Moncks Corner Monday.
Cordesville Fire Chief Perry Pickering said the fire started when a transformer blew at the Jeffries Hydroelectric Station. Multiple fire crews responded.
One lineman suffered minor injuries when he was hit by either a door or debris during the explosion.
Environmental crews also arrived to clean up approximately 1,600 gallons of oil spilled during the explosion before work to fix the transformer can begin.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.