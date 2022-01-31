SC Lottery
Cleanup underway after explosion at Santee Cooper transformer

A transformer at the Jeffries Hydroelectric Station in Moncks Corner exploded Monday.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded to an explosion at a Santee Cooper site in Moncks Corner Monday.

Cordesville Fire Chief Perry Pickering said the fire started when a transformer blew at the Jeffries Hydroelectric Station. Multiple fire crews responded.

One lineman suffered minor injuries when he was hit by either a door or debris during the explosion.

Environmental crews also arrived to clean up approximately 1,600 gallons of oil spilled during the explosion before work to fix the transformer can begin.

A transformer at the Jeffries Hydroelectric Station in Moncks Corner exploded Monday.
A transformer at the Jeffries Hydroelectric Station in Moncks Corner exploded Monday.(Cordesville Fire District)

