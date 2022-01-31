College of Charleston limiting on-campus housing for 2022-2023 school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is limiting on-campus housing for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The college sent an email Friday to students saying they project they will not have enough space for all of the students who wish to live on campus next year. The email cites the renovation of McAlister Hall and large incoming and rising sophomore classes for the changes.

The college is prioritizing incoming freshmen and sophomores for on-campus housing. Incoming freshmen who complete the housing application by May 1 are guaranteed housing. However, they say they do not expect to have enough housing for all interested sophomores, unless a higher-than-average number of students decide to live in off-campus housing.

The email says there will not be space for upperclassmen in residence halls and houses, unless a higher-than-average number of students decide to live off campus as well. However, students living in college-owned Greek housing, the three themed historic houses, the Women’s and Gender Studies House, La Maison Francaise, La Casa Hispana, resident assistants, and returning Meeting Street Scholars will be pre-approved to apply for housing for next year.

The changes are concerning some students, who say they might not be able to afford the expensive housing in downtown Charleston.

“It’s not financially feasible for me to get an apartment like right off campus because they’re all like 1,000 dollars a month. I’m a full-time student, I can’t afford that even with my part time job,” said Angela Hales, a first-year student.

“That email really kind of made me feel very uncertain about if I was going to be able stay at the school or if I was going to be able to afford to continue to go here,” first-year student Carly Stinson said.

For some, not being able to have on-campus housing next year is forcing them to consider leaving the school.

“None of us even know if we’re going to be able to attend college anymore. I know I might not be able to,” said Grace Wachter, also a first-year student.

“I, as someone who actually really loved it here at C of C, I find it frustrating, and it fills me with rage,” said first-year student Kim Cervantes-Diaz. “I just want to cry sometimes thinking about possibly having to transfer. I felt like I could call this home, this place home. And I still want to continue coming here given the chance, but right now it doesn’t seem very bright.”

The college says they attempted to secure additional housing for students off-campus using Real Property Services but could not find a solution.

“While the College cannot formally provide a single solution for all of its upperclassmen who wish to live on campus next year, a small number of on-campus spaces will be reserved for upperclassmen with extreme circumstances who are unable to live off campus. Based on communications with several large off-campus operators, space is currently available to meet the increased demand (approximately 400 students),” the College’s spokesperson Michael Robertson said in a statement.

They say Campus Housing is working with Student Affairs and other offices to make students’ search for off-campus housing as easy as possible. They are also holding an event with area housing providers so students can meet with off-campus operators on Feb. 16 from 10 a.m.- 3.p.m in Cougar Mall.

“The College knows this situation is not ideal, which is why the College housing team notified students about this months ahead of time so that they could make alternate housing arrangements, if necessary,” the statement said.

“It’s just really hard to live here with the high cost of living and the high taxes,” Wachter said. “We’re all trying to do the best we can, and I really hope the college and the community and find a solution to this.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.