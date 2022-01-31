SC Lottery
Crews respond to fire at Summerville home

By Patrick Phillips and Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of an early-morning fire in the Summerville area.

The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Haney Branch Road.

Firefighters say they responded to a mobile home fire at the same address Sunday, but it appeared the fire sparked again early Monday. Crews were working to put out hotspots.

Fire crews say there are no reports of injuries.

Dorchester County, Long Ridge and Whitesville Fire Departments have responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

