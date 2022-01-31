Deputies arrest man wanted on warrants after chase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man after they say he failed to stop for blue lights, leading the deputy on a chase.

Paul Salazar, 50, had two active warrants at the time of the traffic stop, according to the incident report. Jail records state he is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, second-degree burglary, obtaining goods under false pretenses (total value of less than $2,000), and grand larceny (between $2,000 and $10,000).

Deputies attempted to stop Salazar’s vehicle on Savannah Highway at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday in the Hollywood area, the incident report states. When he failed to stay in his lane, the deputy activated the blue lights which led to Salazar attempting to get away, the report states.

After reaching speeds of approximately 80 mph, deputies say he turned onto Highway 165, where he drove into oncoming traffic multiple times before jumping out and attempting to flee on foot where he was apprehended.

A judge set bond at a total of $35,000 on the four charges. He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

