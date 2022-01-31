SC Lottery
Half a million gallons of waterwaste release near Beaufort creek

Crews say they were alerted by a resident who detected an odor near the Battery Creek on Monday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority says that an estimated 500,000 gallons of wastewater released from a sewer force main into a tidal ditch leading to a creek in Beaufort.

Crews say they were alerted by a resident who detected an odor near the Battery Creek on Monday.

The overflow was found by the crews who quickly stopped it and now they are working to clean up and repair the area, a news release stated.

Investigators say the overflow occurred “because of the 16″ ductile iron sewer force main crossing under the tidal ditch.”

The cause of that failure is under investigation, the news release stated.

The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority says they are working with the State Health Department to address any effects caused by the overflow.

A swim advisory is currently in effect until lab results come back confirming acceptable bacterial levels, The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority says.

