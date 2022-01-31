Man accused of leading deputies on chase faces multiple charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night that reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

Morton Simmons, 46, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines, driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records.

An incident report states deputies spotted a car driven by Simmons moving at a high rate of speed on Highway 17 in the Adams Run area at approximately 11:15 p.m. A deputy clocked the vehicle’s speed at 91 mph and saw the driver change lanes without a signal. The report states the vehicle stopped for blue lights, but then drove off as soon as the officer began to approach.

Deputies say the driver made a quick left turn onto Spring Grove Road where speeds reached approximately 120 mph on one of the straightaways of Spring Grover Road before the driver turned left onto Greenwood Road.

The vehicle came to a stop at a dead-end near the 7500 block of Greenwood Road and the driver then ran away on foot before being caught near a woodline, the report states.

The report states Simmons told the officer he ran because he was suspended and, after being read his rights, admitted to having drugs in his front right jeans pocket. The officer reported taking three grams of a white crystal-like substance that Simmons claimed was methamphetamine. Deputies found a black digital scale and other miscellaneous items in his backpack, the report states.

Deputies say the vehicle tag belonged to Simmons’ mother, and that Simmons put the tag on the Pathfinder which he had purchased from its registered owner. Both the tag and the vehicle came back clear and nothing was found in the vehicle, the report states.

The report states deputies also found a white oval pill in Simmons’ pocket when at the jail, which he told deputies he thought he had already pulled out of his pocket.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

