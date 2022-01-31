Mt. Pleasant police search for man missing since May

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Mount Pleasant are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who has not been seen since for eight months.

The 54-year-old man, whom police identify as “Mr. Snipe,” was last seen on Volunteer Lane on the night of May 10, Inspector Don Calabrese said.

He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes, is bald and wears a goatee.

He has suffered from mental illness and homelessness in the past, Calabrese said.

Anyone who sees Snipe or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Balentine at 843-884-4176, Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

