SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Outreach on CCSD Reimagine Schools plan includes email to teachers

By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three weeks after the Charleston County School Board delayed a vote on the “Reimagine Schools” improvement proposal, the foundation behind the plan is soliciting questions from educators.

Over the weekend, the Charleston Community Foundation began sending emails to teachers in schools in the proposed feeder patterns in Districts 4, 9, 20, and 23.  The foundation says it used the public email addresses listed for teachers on those websites.  The email links to a FAQ section on the Charleston Community Foundation’s website.

On January 10, the Charleston County School Board voted to move the proposal off the agenda until further community input can be made.  Some educators are against the plan, claiming it will lead to the privatization of schools.

The next CCSD Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled for February 14.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Police, along with the Charleston Fire Department, responded to a burglar alarm at the school...
Police detain 3 juveniles inside James Island Middle School Sunday
CPD says Arthur Clarence Middleton was reported as a missing person on Sunday.
Charleston Police asking for help locating missing man
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from...
Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
Firefighters returned early Monday morning to the scene of a mobile home fire in the 1400 block...
Crews respond to fire at Summerville home

Latest News

As the omicron surge plateaus nationwide, officials at MUSC say omicron peaked in the...
Omicron passes peak in Tri-county as hospitalizations rise
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Warming Center shelters opening tonight
James Wunder is charged with entering a bank with intent to steal, according to jail records.
Police arrest man in wheelchair accused of attempting rob bank
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC: Omicron has peaked in the Charleston Tri-County area