Outreach on CCSD Reimagine Schools plan includes email to teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three weeks after the Charleston County School Board delayed a vote on the “Reimagine Schools” improvement proposal, the foundation behind the plan is soliciting questions from educators.

Over the weekend, the Charleston Community Foundation began sending emails to teachers in schools in the proposed feeder patterns in Districts 4, 9, 20, and 23. The foundation says it used the public email addresses listed for teachers on those websites. The email links to a FAQ section on the Charleston Community Foundation’s website.

On January 10, the Charleston County School Board voted to move the proposal off the agenda until further community input can be made. Some educators are against the plan, claiming it will lead to the privatization of schools.

The next CCSD Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled for February 14.

