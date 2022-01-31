SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Over-the-counter medicine in high demand

It’s happening at stores in the Charlotte area and across the country, and the pandemic is partly to blame.
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The country is in the thick of cold and flu season, and for those who’ve been to a store lately to grab some medicine to treat their symptoms, they may have noticed a lot of empty shelves.

It’s happening at stores in the Charlotte area and across the country, and the pandemic is partly to blame.

Related: Supply chain issues causing prescription drug shortages

Those empty shelves held over-the-counter medicines to treat things like coughs, sore throats and allergies.

The result is shelves looking a little empty when people may need that medicine the most.

Dr. Martez Prince with Premier Pharmacy in Charlotte says the supply chain issues impacting a multitude of different businesses are now hitting them hard. He also says some of this is due to a shortage of ingredients in some of those medications, specifically if they come from other countries.

There are also obvious staffing issues in the pharmacies and warehouses, many times due to people being sick. All that is happening while there is a higher demand.

“One of the things I would encourage individuals to do is to look at the active ingredient that you’re actually looking for in the medications,” Prince said. “A lot of times, a lot of different products are dual-use. So, just because you’re looking for Tylenol Cold and Flu, sometimes you can find something very similar that can also provide relief for you.”

Prince added that shoppers might want to consider store brands as they often contain the same active ingredients as a brand name and they’re more readily available.

For those with allergies, make sure to stay on top of those medications in advance regardless of the time of year.

Prince says to remember that preventative measures are key. Flu shots and vaccines are still highly recommended. He also recommends limiting exposure to big crowds and people not in your family as much as possible.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Police, along with the Charleston Fire Department, responded to a burglar alarm at the school...
Police detain 3 juveniles inside James Island Middle School Sunday
CPD says Arthur Clarence Middleton was reported as a missing person on Sunday.
Charleston Police asking for help locating missing man
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from...
Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from...
Coroner identifies another victim of deadly December crash involving motorcycles, car

Latest News

Health experts say they are also still concerned over the number of COVID patients hospitalized.
MUSC: Omicron has peaked in the Charleston Tri-County area
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC: Omicron has peaked in the Charleston Tri-County area
South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in...
SC Senate medical marijuana bill to go into another week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Unvaccinated man denied kidney transplant
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,892 new COVID-19...
SC reports more than 10K new COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths