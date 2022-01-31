SC Lottery
Police arrest man in wheelchair accused of attempting rob bank

James Wunder is charged with entering a bank with intent to steal, according to jail records.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a man who employees said was attempting to rob a downtown Charleston bank Friday.

James Wunder, 57, is charged with entering a bank with intent to steal, according to jail records.

An incident report states police responded to a panic alarm being set off at First National Bank at 11:19 a.m. Friday.

Wunder was unarmed during the robbery attempt and when police arrived, he was being escorted out of the building by a bank employee, the report stated.

No one was harmed during the incident.

Wunder was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

