Police arrest man in wheelchair accused of attempting rob bank
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a man who employees said was attempting to rob a downtown Charleston bank Friday.
James Wunder, 57, is charged with entering a bank with intent to steal, according to jail records.
An incident report states police responded to a panic alarm being set off at First National Bank at 11:19 a.m. Friday.
Wunder was unarmed during the robbery attempt and when police arrived, he was being escorted out of the building by a bank employee, the report stated.
No one was harmed during the incident.
Wunder was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
