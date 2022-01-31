SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police officers searching for vehicle in connection to Summerville hit-and-run

Authorities released pictures of a vehicle which they say ran over the pedestrian as she was...
Authorities released pictures of a vehicle which they say ran over the pedestrian as she was lying in the eastbound lanes of the highway.(Summerville Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run that happened in Summerville.

At 9:51 p.m. on Jan. 20, Summerville police officers responded to U.S. Highway 78 and Iris Street for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Authorities released pictures of a vehicle which they say ran over the pedestrian as she was lying in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

According to police, the vehicle fled in the direction of Iris Street and was last seen entering the Robynwyn subdivision.

Authorities said the vehicle is possibly a 2019-2021 Ford Escape.

“No driver or vehicle tag information is known at this time,” Summerville Police Department officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Authorities released pictures of a vehicle which they say ran over the pedestrian as she was...
Authorities released pictures of a vehicle which they say ran over the pedestrian as she was lying in the eastbound lanes of the highway.(Summerville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Police, along with the Charleston Fire Department, responded to a burglar alarm at the school...
Police detain 3 juveniles inside James Island Middle School Sunday
CPD says Arthur Clarence Middleton was reported as a missing person on Sunday.
Charleston Police asking for help locating missing man
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from...
Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from...
Coroner identifies another victim of deadly December crash involving motorcycles, car

Latest News

The Martin Luther King Picture Awards will honor eight frontline workers who have served during...
Martin Luther King Picture Awards honor Lowcountry frontline healthcare workers
Lori Lester Lyles is charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and...
Charleston County doctor accused of ordering drugs for personal use
Snipe was last seen on the night of May 10, 2021, Mount Pleasant Police say.
Mt. Pleasant police search for man missing since May
The Charleston County Public Library is providing free tax preparation assistance at 10 of its...
Charleston Co. Public Library offering free tax assistance