Police officers searching for vehicle in connection to Summerville hit-and-run

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run that happened in Summerville.

At 9:51 p.m. on Jan. 20, Summerville police officers responded to U.S. Highway 78 and Iris Street for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Authorities released pictures of a vehicle which they say ran over the pedestrian as she was lying in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

According to police, the vehicle fled in the direction of Iris Street and was last seen entering the Robynwyn subdivision.

Authorities said the vehicle is possibly a 2019-2021 Ford Escape.

“No driver or vehicle tag information is known at this time,” Summerville Police Department officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Authorities released pictures of a vehicle which they say ran over the pedestrian as she was lying in the eastbound lanes of the highway. (Summerville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.