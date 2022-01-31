Police: Woman was set to face charges in double fatal crash before she died

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a woman was set to face charges in a crash that killed two people before she died from injuries that she sustained in the collision which involved a car and two motorcycles.

Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says 43-year-old Crystal Henderson died Friday from injuries sustained in the crash that happened last month. The coroner’s office says 50-year-old Chad Belue, the driver of one of the motorcycles, and 49-year-old Lea Cook, the passenger, were killed in the crash.

On Monday, CPD officials said investigators developed probable cause to charge Henderson with two counts of felony driving under the influence, one count of DUI, and one count of open container.

“Warrants for Henderson’s arrest were obtained; however, due to the medical care she was receiving until her death, she was not taken into custody,” Charleston police said.

The crash involved two motorcycles and a Sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive and Charlie Hall Boulevard on the night of Dec. 26, 2021.

The Sedan was traveling south on Magwood Drive while two motorcycles were traveling north on Magwood Drive, an incident report stated. The Sedan veered across the center line, colliding head-on with the lead motorcycle and killing both the male driver and female passenger, police say.

Investigators say the Sedan then struck the second motorcycle, causing minor injuries to the lone operator.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.