Power outage delays opening of downtown Charleston library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library’s downtown location will open later than normal Monday because of a power outage, library officials said.

The outage affects the internet access at the main library at 68 Calhoun Street, according to spokesman Doug Reynolds. It also affect phone service and PC reservation at all library branches, he said.

Reynolds said there is no estimated time available of when the power will be restored so that the library can open.

Dominion Energy’s outage map is showing a small outage on the Charleston Peninsula affecting approximately 81 customers with an estimated restoration time of 9:30 a.m. It was immediately clear whether this outage include the main library branch.

