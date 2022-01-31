SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over Niners

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and...
Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and K'Waun Williams (24) during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday night.

Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.

But after Kupp’s second TD catch and a tying field goal on a drive extended by Jaquiski Tartt’s brutal dropped interception, the Rams drove for Matt Gay’s go-ahead, 30-yard field goal with 1:46 to play.

Los Angeles’ defense then won it when Aaron Donald had Jimmy Garoppolo under heavy pressure, allowing Howard to pick off his final pass.

Los Angeles will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl 56 in Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium.

After 54 consecutive Super Bowls without an NFL team playing in its home stadium, the Rams are the second team to do it in two seasons after Tampa Bay broke the streak last year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Crystal Henderson, a 43-year-old female from...
Coroner identifies another victim of deadly December crash involving motorcycles, car
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Maria Sumter, a 62-year-old female from...
Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal Friday night auto-pedestrian crash in Awendaw
After the last of the flurries rolled out, sunshine returned to the area, but we do expect a...
Sunshine returns after snow flurries reported in Charleston, Berkeley counties
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say a man who is accused of killing his...
Man accused of killing mother in murder-attempted suicide released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

The 85-acre Ashley River Park is set to open later this year after it was delayed because of...
New 85-acre park in Summerville set to open in spring after delays
CPD says Arthur Clarence Middleton was reported as a missing person on Sunday.
Charleston Police asking for help locating missing man
Charleston Police Spokesperson Craig DuBose says CPD and CFD responded to the middle school on...
Charleston Police, Firefighters respond to burglar alarm at James Island Middle School
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30